Losses of Kyrgyzstan’s budget to exceed 30 bln soms by the end of 2020

Finance Minister of Kyrgyzstan Baktygul Jeenbaeva stated at a briefing today that the country has an unfavorable economic situation due to coronavirus pandemic.

According to her, almost all business entities have suspended their activities. «This significantly affects execution of the budget. There is a loss in the revenue part of the republican budget; it can reach more than 30 billion soms at the end of the year,» the head of the Ministry of Finance said.

She added that expenditures of the republican budget may increase due to additional costs associated with measures to combat the global COVID-19 pandemic.

There are 339 confirmed coronavirus cases in Kyrgyzstan as of today, 51 of them are doctors.
