TB confirmed in 14 children at psychoneurologic dispensary in Jalal-Abad

Tuberculosis was confirmed in 14 children living at psychoneurologic dispensary in Jalal-Abad. Director of the Regional Center for Tuberculosis Control, Burulkan Kadyrova, confirmed the information to 24.kg news agency.

According to her, director of the dispensary turned to her in early April. «She said that the children began to lose weight, had poor appetite, and they had suspected tuberculosis. I created a commission, and we visited the dispensary. In the first days, four children with TB were detected, and it was confirmed in other 10 after examination. Three of them have a drug-resistant form. Children are treated in separate rooms of the psychoneurological social inpatient institution, because everyone has a basic illness. They all have severe mental retardation. A psychiatrist’s opinion is needed to transfer them to our center. I have sent two doctors to the dispensary,» she said.

Burulkan Kadyrova noted that children receive treatment, the dynamics are good. «Six of them have already completed the active phase of treatment, and receive supportive care. The children developed an appetite,» she said.

The cause of infection of children at the dispensary is being found out.