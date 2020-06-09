International reserves of Kyrgyzstan grow by $ 159 million for a month

The gross international reserves of Kyrgyzstan grew by $ 159,003 million over the last month. Such data are provided by the National Bank.

As a result of May 2020, the reserves amounted to $ 2,556.62 billion. Since the beginning of the year, the figure increased by $ 132,510 million. This is partly due to the fact that the National Bank did not intervene to buy or sell dollars in the foreign exchange market in May.

The bank uses the reserves to smooth out sharp fluctuations in the foreign exchange market. In 2019, the National Bank of the Kyrgyz Republic conducted only six interventions selling dollars. In total, $ 143,450 million have been sold in the foreign exchange market.