Presidents of Kyrgyzstan and Iran talk over the phone

President of Kyrgyzstan Sooronbai Jeenbekov had a telephone conversation with his Iranian counterpart, Hassan Rouhani. Press service of the President of the Kyrgyz Republic reported.

The parties discussed current directions and prospects for bilateral cooperation, including joint measures to combat coronavirus infection. Sooronbai Jeenbekov thanked for the support provided to Kyrgyzstan, in particular for humanitarian assistance.

The heads of state stressed the importance of enhancing bilateral and regional partnership, as well as increasing the level of trade between the countries.

Sooronbai Jeenbekov and Hassan Rouhani agreed to continue cooperation between the Kyrgyz Republic and Iran on the full range of issues of interest.