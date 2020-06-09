18:19
USD 74.20
EUR 83.84
RUB 1.09
English

Presidents of Kyrgyzstan and Iran talk over the phone

President of Kyrgyzstan Sooronbai Jeenbekov had a telephone conversation with his Iranian counterpart, Hassan Rouhani. Press service of the President of the Kyrgyz Republic reported.

The parties discussed current directions and prospects for bilateral cooperation, including joint measures to combat coronavirus infection. Sooronbai Jeenbekov thanked for the support provided to Kyrgyzstan, in particular for humanitarian assistance.

The heads of state stressed the importance of enhancing bilateral and regional partnership, as well as increasing the level of trade between the countries.

Sooronbai Jeenbekov and Hassan Rouhani agreed to continue cooperation between the Kyrgyz Republic and Iran on the full range of issues of interest.
link: https://24.kg/english/155412/
views: 87
Print
Related
Three Kyrgyzstanis return to Bishkek from Iran
Five citizens of Kyrgyzstan return from Iran
All Kyrgyz longhaul truckers leave Iran
Kazakhstan starts passing second column of Kyrgyz trucks from Iran
Issue of drivers in Iran resolved, they return to Kyrgyzstan
Kyrgyz drivers stuck on Iran’s border leave for Azerbaijan
Kyrgyzstan suspends flights to Iran amid coronavirus threat
Over 60 Kyrgyz freight forwarders stay in Iran
Parliamentary speaker asks Ambassador of Iran to help drivers stuck at border
Kyrgyz drivers stuck at Iran’s border ask Foreign Ministry to resolve issue
Popular
Three missing children found in Bazar-Korgon district Three missing children found in Bazar-Korgon district
Kubatbek Boronov: Resumption of flights poses coronavirus infection risks Kubatbek Boronov: Resumption of flights poses coronavirus infection risks
38 new coronavirus cases registered in Kyrgyzstan, 1,974 in total 38 new coronavirus cases registered in Kyrgyzstan, 1,974 in total
Kyrgyz-Turkish Friendship Hospital accepts patients with coronavirus Kyrgyz-Turkish Friendship Hospital accepts patients with coronavirus
9 June, Tuesday
17:56
Presidents of Kyrgyzstan and Iran talk over the phone Presidents of Kyrgyzstan and Iran talk over the phone
17:49
COVID-19 confirmed in 5 employees of District Education Departments in Bishkek
17:43
Ortho-Sai market closed for disinfection in Bishkek
17:38
At least 328 citizens return to Kyrgyzstan from Turkey
17:34
Coronavirus confirmed in four kindergarten employees in Bishkek