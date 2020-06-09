Kyrgyzstan’s football clubs resume training

Football clubs of Kyrgyzstan resumed training. Press service of the State Agency for Youth Affairs, Physical Culture and Sports reported.

From June 8, football clubs are allowed to conduct trainings in preparation for the following competitions and tournaments:

Kyrgyz Premier League;

National League;

League Two;

Fan League;

Super Cup of the Kyrgyz Republic;

Cup of the Kyrgyz Republic;

Veteran League;

Super League Futsal;

Futsal Cup of the Kyrgyz Republic;

AFKR Cup — 2020 Futsal;

Super Cup (futsal);

Third round of the Eurasian League (beach soccer).

«The Kyrgyz Football Union is recommended to conduct a medical examination of the players before the start of the training sessions, as well as take special control over compliance with sanitary norms and rules, hygienic and anti-epidemic measures at the places of the training, ensure organization of entry procedure with non-contact body temperature control of the athletes,» the state agency noted.