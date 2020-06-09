13:45
USD 74.20
EUR 83.84
RUB 1.09
English

Kyrgyzstan’s football clubs resume training

Football clubs of Kyrgyzstan resumed training. Press service of the State Agency for Youth Affairs, Physical Culture and Sports reported.

From June 8, football clubs are allowed to conduct trainings in preparation for the following competitions and tournaments:

  • Kyrgyz Premier League;
  • National League;
  • League Two;
  • Fan League;
  • Super Cup of the Kyrgyz Republic;
  • Cup of the Kyrgyz Republic;
  • Veteran League;
  • Super League Futsal;
  • Futsal Cup of the Kyrgyz Republic;
  • AFKR Cup — 2020 Futsal;
  • Super Cup (futsal);
  • Third round of the Eurasian League (beach soccer).

«The Kyrgyz Football Union is recommended to conduct a medical examination of the players before the start of the training sessions, as well as take special control over compliance with sanitary norms and rules, hygienic and anti-epidemic measures at the places of the training, ensure organization of entry procedure with non-contact body temperature control of the athletes,» the state agency noted.
link: https://24.kg/english/155330/
views: 113
Print
Related
Bulgarian Georgi Radev about football and how he survived quarantine in Bishkek
Son of Kamchybek Tashiev invited to play for Italian football team Perugia
Football players of Tajikistan support neighbors fighting COVID-19
European Football Championship to be held in 2021 due to coronavirus
Bakhadyr Kochkarov heads Referee Committee of Kyrgyz Football Union
Best football player of Kyrgyzstan to play for Kazakhstan's Kairat FC
Defender of Kyrgyz national football team to play in Indonesian Premier League
Rahmat, Kyrgyzstan! FC Bayern Munich thanks fans from the Kyrgyz Republic
Football center to be built in Sokuluk district of Kyrgyzstan
Football center may be built in Chui region of Kyrgyzstan
Popular
Three missing children found in Bazar-Korgon district Three missing children found in Bazar-Korgon district
Kubatbek Boronov: Resumption of flights poses coronavirus infection risks Kubatbek Boronov: Resumption of flights poses coronavirus infection risks
38 new coronavirus cases registered in Kyrgyzstan, 1,974 in total 38 new coronavirus cases registered in Kyrgyzstan, 1,974 in total
Kyrgyz-Turkish Friendship Hospital accepts patients with coronavirus Kyrgyz-Turkish Friendship Hospital accepts patients with coronavirus
9 June, Tuesday
13:42
Twin-city relations planned between Osh city and French Auch Twin-city relations planned between Osh city and French...
13:23
Locust plague forecast in Kyrgyzstan
13:01
Russia opens borders for traveling abroad to work, study and get treatment
12:55
Arab foundation provides assistance to 322 employees of Bishkek ambulance
12:40
Three Kyrgyzstanis return to Bishkek from Iran