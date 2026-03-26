U16 Football Talents Cup in Bishkek: Kyrgyzstan’s team takes second place

The U16 Football Talents Cup was held in Bishkek on March 20-24. The youth teams of Kyrgyzstan, Kazakhstan, Uzbekistan, and Tajikistan participated in the international tournament. The Kyrgyz Football Union (KFU) reported.

The competition took place on the field of the KFU National Football Academy as part of the FIFA Talent program. The team of Kyrgyzstan competed under the guidance of head coach Igor Kudrenko.

According to the regulations, the tournament was held using a round-robin format. The winner was determined by the highest number of points.

Following the tournament, the Kyrgyz team finished second in the standings (4 points). Kazakhstan took first place with 6 points. Tajikistan finished third (4 points), and the Uzbekistan’s team finished last with 2 points.