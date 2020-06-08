Closure of exchange offices in Kyrgyzstan to lead to withdrawal into shadows

Closure of exchange offices will damage the attractiveness of the Kyrgyz markets. The Chairman of the Association of Exchange Offices, Chyngyz Biylibaev, told at a press conference at 24.kg news agency.

He recalled that in mid-April, several deputies initiated a bill on closure of exchange offices.

«It was submitted for public discussion, but we couldn’t get somebody on the phone to make comments,» he said.

Chyngyz Biylibaev added that exchange offices are intermediaries, serving small, medium-sized businesses, and the population.

«Kyrgyzstan is a country of re-export. Turnover is mainly in cash. Closure of exchange offices will greatly damage the attractiveness of our markets,» the head of the Association said.

The lawyer Kalys Tynystanov added that the background statement provides an analysis of the activities of exchange offices for 2014.

«Six years have passed, a lot has positively changed in the country’s monetary system during this time,» Kalys Tynystanov said.

«Absence of exchange offices for two months showed that the commercial banks dictate their rules. The difference was one som when it comes to buying and selling the dollar. This is a big margin,» Elena Sentemova, a member of the Association, said.

She added that the deputies accuse the exchange offices of the opacity of the work. «But twice a day we submit a work report to the National Bank. An inspector can come any time. Every year we undergo training at seminars of Financial Intelligence, we pass exams, our employees take licenses,» she said.

Elena Sentemova is sure that closure of exchange offices will lead to the fact that they will withdraw into the shadows like it was in the 1990s.

Recall, a group of deputies of the Parliament submitted a bill proposing to close all exchange offices for public discussion.