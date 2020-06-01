At least 16 Kyrgyzstanis return to Bishkek from India

At least 16 citizens of Kyrgyzstan returned to Bishkek from India. The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Kyrgyzstan reported.

A charter flight Delhi-Bishkek of Air India airline, organized by the Indian side for evacuation of Indian citizens from the Kyrgyz Republic, arrived in the capital today. «In accordance with the agreement, 16 citizens of Kyrgyzstan arrived by this flight,» the statement says.

All the arrivals have been placed in an observation unit for undergoing appropriate medical procedures.