At least 60 new COVID-19 cases registered in Kyrgyzstan, 1,722 in total

At least 60 more people were diagnosed with coronavirus infection in Kyrgyzstan. The Deputy Minister of Health Nurbolot Usenbaev told at a briefing today.

According to him, 25 people contracted the virus in Bishkek, two of whom are servicemen arrived from Russia, 3 — in Chui region and 32 — in Naryn region.

«We ask you to wear masks. At least 52 cases of the infection are contact. We often see the people don’t keep the distance, we ask to take it seriously,» Nurbolot Usenbaev said.

In total, 1,722 cases of coronavirus were registered in Kyrgyzstan. At least 1,113 people have recovered.