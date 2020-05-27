Border conflict: Russia ready to become intermediary between Bishkek, Dushanbe

Russia is ready to provide intermediary services in resolving border issues between Kyrgyzstan and Tajikistan. TASS reports.

According to the media outlet, during a press conference, the Foreign Minister of Russia Sergey Lavrov, answering a journalist’s question, noted aggravation of the situation on the border between Tajikistan and Kyrgyzstan.

«Unfortunately, this not the first such an exacerbation. We urge the allies to engage in dialogue and to refrain from the use of force as much as possible. We are ready to provide our intermediary services and we believe that the sooner the situation calms down, the better,» Sergey Lavrov said.

According to him, the Russian side informed its partners about it during a meeting of the Council of Ministers of Foreign Affairs of the Collective Security Treaty Organization in a video conference format.