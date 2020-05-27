Victory Parade in Moscow to be held on June 24

Victory Parade in Moscow will be held on June 24. RIA Novosti reports.

According to the media outlet, it was stated by the Russian President Vladimir Putin following a working meeting with the head of the country’s Defense Ministry Sergei Shoigu.

«We will do this on the day when the legendary historical parade of the winners took place, when fighters who fought near Moscow and defended Leningrad, who fought near Stalingrad, liberated Europe, stormed Berlin, walked across the Red Square,» he said.

The head of Russia ordered to begin preparations for this event. Vladimir Putin also added that the Immortal Regiment march is scheduled for July 26.

On April 16, Vladimir Putin postponed the Victory Parade due to the situation with coronavirus.