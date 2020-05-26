17:08
Graduates of Kyrgyz schools to be able to enter universities remotely

Admission of applicants to the higher education institutions of the republic will begin on July 20. The Deputy Minister of Education and Science of Kyrgyzstan Nadira Dzhusupbekova told at a briefing.

She recalled that the ministry has canceled final exams for students of the 9th and 11th grades. A specially created state commission will give examination grades based on the overall achievements of students. «The Nationwide Testing will be held on June 21-25, graduates will receive its results on July 13-19,» she said.

Nadira Dzhusupbekova added that the ministry has developed a special program that will allow graduates to submit documents for admission in electronic format. «An applicant, staying at home, can apply to any university in which he or she would like to study,» she said.
