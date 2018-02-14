62,000 eleventh-graders to graduate from schools in Kyrgyzstan in 2018

According to latest information, 62,000 eleventh-graders will graduate from schools in Kyrgyzstan in 2018. This was announced today at a press conference by the head of the Preschool, School Education Department of the Ministry of Education and Science Marat Usenaliev.

According to him, registration for the Nationwide Testing will begin on February 15. It will last until April 5. The testing itself is scheduled for May 14-19.

The subjects remain the same: the basic test, chemistry, biology, physics, history, mathematics and English.

The cost, as in 2017, is 320 soms for the basic and each subject test. Specialists advise graduates to choose the subject test in advance and not to take all the subjects.

Registration for Nationwide Testing is possible at a place of education, and for the graduates of last years — in education department (at a place of residence). Dates of the testing and the list of necessary documents can be found on the website of the Center for Educational Assessment and Teaching Methods. A graduate who has reached the age of 16 is required to have a passport.

The Nationwide Testing is compulsory for admission to higher education institutions of the Kyrgyz Republic.