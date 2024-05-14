Graduates of schools in Kyrgyzstan to be issued electronic certificates

This year, school graduates will receive certificates of secondary general education and certificates of basic general education in electronic format. Director of Center for Digital Education state institution Bekturgan Babaev told 24.kg news agency.

According to him, if earlier the final achievement report was filled out manually, now everything will be made in electronic form. Uchkun printing house takes information from Tunduk system, so there should be no errors with the spelling of surnames, as it happened before. The school remains responsible for the accuracy of grades.

The documents will be available in Tunduk application. In addition, they can be checked online in the register of certificates. It includes data of graduates from 2018.

Bekturgan Babaev noted that school graduates will be able to receive documents in paper format. About 128,000 9th graders and more than 73,000 11th graders are graduating from schools in the 2023/24 school year.