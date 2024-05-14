14:23
USD 88.34
EUR 95.27
RUB 0.96
English

Graduates of schools in Kyrgyzstan to be issued electronic certificates

This year, school graduates will receive certificates of secondary general education and certificates of basic general education in electronic format. Director of Center for Digital Education state institution Bekturgan Babaev told 24.kg news agency.

According to him, if earlier the final achievement report was filled out manually, now everything will be made in electronic form. Uchkun printing house takes information from Tunduk system, so there should be no errors with the spelling of surnames, as it happened before. The school remains responsible for the accuracy of grades.

The documents will be available in Tunduk application. In addition, they can be checked online in the register of certificates. It includes data of graduates from 2018.

Bekturgan Babaev noted that school graduates will be able to receive documents in paper format. About 128,000 9th graders and more than 73,000 11th graders are graduating from schools in the 2023/24 school year.
link: https://24.kg/english/293917/
views: 112
Print
Related
President Sadyr Japarov participates in opening of new school in Osh city
Kyrgyzstan to build school in Karabakh as gift to Azerbaijan
Modern equipment handed over to pilot schools and kindergartens in Kyrgyzstan
Pilot project Google-Schools will be launched in Kyrgyzstan - Akylbek Japarov
Online enrollment into schools of Kyrgyzstan to start on April 8
Spring break in schools of Kyrgyzstan to start on March 21
School principals to be selected in new way in Kyrgyzstan
Heavy frosts: Bishkek schools reduce lessons duration for three days
Ministry of Education of Kyrgyzstan announces plans to launch e-school
Social media user announces intention to seize one of Bishkek schools
Popular
Ministry of Agriculture proposes to impose moratorium on sugar exports Ministry of Agriculture proposes to impose moratorium on sugar exports
President of Union of Banks of Kyrgyzstan calls som "Central Asian dollar" President of Union of Banks of Kyrgyzstan calls som "Central Asian dollar"
Not a single gram of gold is stolen: President comments on video with gold bars Not a single gram of gold is stolen: President comments on video with gold bars
Some Bishkek districts to have no gas Some Bishkek districts to have no gas
14 May, Tuesday
13:48
More than 1,500 Kyrgyzstanis serving sentences in prisons abroad More than 1,500 Kyrgyzstanis serving sentences in priso...
13:41
Kindergarten to be opened in Vostok-5 instead of Royal Sport complex
13:35
Bishkek City Council approves transfer of 163 apartments to Mortgage Company
13:31
Graduates of schools in Kyrgyzstan to be issued electronic certificates
13:23
Baitik Baatyr and Akhunbaev streets to be closed for repairs in Bishkek