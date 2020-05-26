12:34
Number of infected with coronavirus close to 5.5 million people globally

The number of people infected with novel coronavirus has grown by 87,360 globally. Data of an online map developed by scientists say.

In total, 5,495,061 people got infected with coronavirus. The highest number of the infected is in the United States (1,662,302), Brazil (374,898), Russia (353,427), the UK (262,547), Spain (235,400), Italy (230,158) and France (183,067).

Coronavirus cases have been reported in 188 countries.

As of today, the number of people who recovered from coronavirus exceeds 2,200,000 people. During the day, the figure grew by 63,174 people.

At least 346,232 people died from the virus (growth by 4,128 people for a day), including 98,220 people — in the USA, 36,996 — in the UK, 32,877— in Italy, 28,460 — in France, and 26,834— in Spain.

At least 1,468 cases of coronavirus were registered in Kyrgyzstan, 8,969 cases — in Kazakhstan, 3,189 — in Uzbekistan, 3,100 — in Tajikistan.

The World Health Organization has announced the global outbreak of coronavirus a pandemic.

The new type of coronavirus 2019-nCoV was discovered in late December in the Chinese Wuhan city. The source of infection were animals that were sold on the local market.
