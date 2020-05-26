11:03
USD 73.65
EUR 80.26
RUB 1.02
English

Lawyer: It is unlawful to demand financial reporting from NGOs

Ex-judge of the Constitutional Chamber of Kyrgyzstan Klara Sooronkulova explained 24.kg news agency why it is unlawful to insist on reporting by NGOs and NGOs on sources of their financing.

According to her, the state can make such demands only if it itself provides support to the civilian sector and promotes freedom of association. Otherwise, it is a violation of the Constitution.

«Deputies must reject this bill, otherwise they will simply destroy NGOs. Non-governmental organizations already report, but to their donors and it is normal. Why should we submit some additional declarations to the Ministry of Justice, if we spend money on our projects not from the state budget? Where is the logic? And this initiative will not help in any way to trace the purposes for which the funds are allocated — for terrorism, extremism, rallies,» Klara Sooronkulova said.

Research of cash flows of NGOs is carried out by the State Financial Intelligence Service and the State Committee for National Security. It is in their competence, not the Ministry of Justice. If the law passes, the NGOs will close.

Klara Sooronkulova

On March 4, the Parliament of Kyrgyzstan passed amendments to the law on NGOs in the first reading, requiring from non-profit organizations to report on sources of their funding. Human rights activists called it discriminatory and asked the initiators to withdraw the bill.
link: https://24.kg/english/153788/
views: 113
Print
Related
EU Ambassador to Kyrgyzstan explains importance of role of NGOs, human rights
NGO representatives hold rally at the White House in Bishkek
NGO bill harms image of Kyrgyzstan as democratic country
UN concerned by attempts of deputies to amend NGOs law
Representatives of business associations oppose bill on NGOs
Ombudsman urges MPs to withdraw draft bill on NGOs reporting
Cholpon Dzhakupova about threats caused by attempts to take control of NGOs
Unknown women try to disrupt human rights defenders’ forum in Bishkek
Parliament deputy proposes to oblige NGOs to report on funding sources
Kyrk Choro demands from NGOs to disclose their sources of funding
Popular
38 new coronavirus cases registered in Kyrgyzstan, 1,403 in total 38 new coronavirus cases registered in Kyrgyzstan, 1,403 in total
Ministry of Health of Kyrgyzstan gets ready for second wave of coronavirus Ministry of Health of Kyrgyzstan gets ready for second wave of coronavirus
30 new coronavirus cases registered in Kyrgyzstan, 1,433 in total 30 new coronavirus cases registered in Kyrgyzstan, 1,433 in total
15 new coronavirus cases reported in Kyrgyzstan, 1,365 in total 15 new coronavirus cases reported in Kyrgyzstan, 1,365 in total
26 May, Tuesday
10:29
35 new COVID-19 cases registered in Kyrgyzstan, 1,468 in total 35 new COVID-19 cases registered in Kyrgyzstan, 1,468 i...
10:21
23 more people recover from coronavirus in Kyrgyzstan
10:08
Fled six years ago sister of Sadyr Japarov detained in Poland
09:41
Lawyer: It is unlawful to demand financial reporting from NGOs
09:16
Citizens of Kyrgyzstan to be tested for coronavirus in Yuzhno-Sakhalinsk
25 May, Monday
15:45
Flight from Bishkek to Moscow, St. Petersburg scheduled for May 26
15:38
About 1 mln soms in fines written out for non-compliance with sanitary standards
12:57
Bishkek has most expensive potatoes among capitals of EAEU countries
12:11
Almazbek Atambayev not need medical examination
11:58
Number of infected with coronavirus exceeds 5.4 million people globally