Lawyer: It is unlawful to demand financial reporting from NGOs

Ex-judge of the Constitutional Chamber of Kyrgyzstan Klara Sooronkulova explained 24.kg news agency why it is unlawful to insist on reporting by NGOs and NGOs on sources of their financing.

According to her, the state can make such demands only if it itself provides support to the civilian sector and promotes freedom of association. Otherwise, it is a violation of the Constitution.

«Deputies must reject this bill, otherwise they will simply destroy NGOs. Non-governmental organizations already report, but to their donors and it is normal. Why should we submit some additional declarations to the Ministry of Justice, if we spend money on our projects not from the state budget? Where is the logic? And this initiative will not help in any way to trace the purposes for which the funds are allocated — for terrorism, extremism, rallies,» Klara Sooronkulova said.

Research of cash flows of NGOs is carried out by the State Financial Intelligence Service and the State Committee for National Security. It is in their competence, not the Ministry of Justice. If the law passes, the NGOs will close. Klara Sooronkulova

On March 4, the Parliament of Kyrgyzstan passed amendments to the law on NGOs in the first reading, requiring from non-profit organizations to report on sources of their funding. Human rights activists called it discriminatory and asked the initiators to withdraw the bill.