NGO bill harms image of Kyrgyzstan as democratic country

Ozonnia Ojielo, Resident Coordinator of the UN System in Kyrgyzstan, speaking today at parliamentary hearings, where amendments to the law on NGOs, proposing to oblige non-governmental organizations to report on sources of their funding, are discussed, called on authors — deputies to revise the initiative with wide participation of representatives of the civil sector.

According to him, solidarity and consolidation are more than ever important amid a pandemic, an impending economic crisis.

«The role of civil society becomes critical. It plays a key role in achieving sustainable development goals. We are concerned that the amendment will distract from these goals and harm the image of Kyrgyzstan as a country committed to basic democratic values, in particular, the protection of human rights, freedom of assembly and association. We urge to revise the bill with wide participation of civil society representatives,» Ozonnia Ojielo said.

Elnura Alkanova, a representative of Open Data organization, who attended the hearings, called on the Government to set an example and make the information on distribution of the assistance of international donors, which should be aimed at combating coronavirus, public.

Recall, on March 4, the Parliament of Kyrgyzstan adopted amendments to the law on NGOs, obliging non-profit organizations to report on sources of their funding, in the first reading. Human rights activists called it discriminatory and asked the initiators to withdraw the bill.