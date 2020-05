A cafe is on fire at the intersection of Sadyrbaev and Masaliev Streets (Archa-Beshik housing estate) in Bishkek. The Ministry of Emergencies of Kyrgyzstan reported.

Message about the fire was received today at 10.28. Five fire teams are working at the scene.

Eyewitnesses told 24.kg news agency that the fire spread to neighboring houses.

The area is cordoned off by the police.