President of Kyrgyzstan reminds of personal responsibility for not wearing masks

President of Kyrgyzstan Sooronbai Jeenbekov received the First Deputy Prime Minister Kubatbek Boronov yesterday. The Information Policy Department of the head of state reports.

According to him, Kubatbek Boronov stressed that a stably dangerous epidemiological situation persists in the republic. The most difficult situation is observed in Naryn region. The First Deputy Prime Minister said that an additional group of doctors was sent to the region.

Kubatbek Boronov also informed that work on identification of the infected and contact persons has been completed in many regions of the republic.

The official added: a large number of new cases of the infection are registered among citizens arriving from foreign countries. New cases are almost daily detected among drivers of heavy vehicles and compatriots arriving from abroad.

At least 101 people out of more than 500 Kyrgyzstanis, who had previously arrived from Sol-Iletsk (Russia), are infected.

The First Deputy Prime Minister added that those placed in home quarantine violate established requirements.

Kubatbek Boronov said that the issue of launching facilities at the third stage since May 21 is being studied, and tough measures are being applied to violators of sanitary-epidemiological rules, a number of institutions have already been closed for non-compliance with the requirements.

Sooronbai Jeenbekov noted the need to step up anti-epidemiological measures to prevent further spread of coronavirus infection in the republic. He drew attention to tightening of control over observance of quarantine-epidemiological rules by persons under observation and in home quarantine.

The head of state once again stressed the personal responsibility of citizens for the safety of their health, observance of sanitary and hygienic standards, including the face mask requirement in public places.