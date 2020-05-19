10:06
USD 76.63
EUR 82.81
RUB 1.05
English

Teams of medical workers - volunteers from Bishkek leave for Naryn, Chatkal

Teams of medical workers — volunteers from Bishkek left for Naryn and Chatkal. Press center of the Ministry of Health of Kyrgyzstan reported.

Two teams of medical specialists from the capital went to Naryn rgion. «This is the fourth and fifth brigades sent to the region. They include anesthesiologists, resuscitators, obstetrician-gynecologists, epidemiologists and infectious disease specialists. They will provide practical assistance to their colleagues from the region,» the ministry said.

A group of specialists consisting of an obstetrician-gynecologist, infectious disease specialist and resuscitator was sent to the Center for General Practice of Chatkal district to assist in the fight against coronavirus infection.

«Each healthcare worker is provided with the necessary personal protective equipment. All expenses associated with the business trip, as well as additional payments and salary at the main place of work will be financed in accordance with the legislation of the Kyrgyz Republic and from the epidemiological fund,» the Ministry of Health added.

In total, the Ministry of Health has sent 12 teams of doctors-volunteers to the regions of the republic.
link: https://24.kg/english/153182/
views: 86
Print
Related
Almost 300 million soms needed for extra payments to medical workers
Government of Kyrgyzstan promises to double salaries of medical workers
Popular
Bishkek residents are asked not to go out from 22.00 to 3.00 Bishkek residents are asked not to go out from 22.00 to 3.00
At least 21 new coronavirus cases registered for a day in Kyrgyzstan At least 21 new coronavirus cases registered for a day in Kyrgyzstan
Bishkek resident intends to hold peaceful rally against authorities Bishkek resident intends to hold peaceful rally against authorities
78 new coronavirus cases registered in Kyrgyzstan 78 new coronavirus cases registered in Kyrgyzstan
19 May, Tuesday
09:38
$ 1.4 million for second unit of Kambar-Ata HES-2 still not used $ 1.4 million for second unit of Kambar-Ata HES-2 still...
09:18
Teams of medical workers - volunteers from Bishkek leave for Naryn, Chatkal
18 May, Monday
18:47
19 Kyrgyzstanis arrived from Sol-Iletsk to stay at Semetey observation unit
18:33
Some infected with COVID-19 hospitalized to National Phthisiology Center
18:12
PM instructs to take comprehensive measures to ensure order at observation unit
16:31
Riots at observation: Kyrgyzstanis not complying with demands to be punished
15:59
Ministry of Health of Kyrgyzstan comments on riots at observation unit