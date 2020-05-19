Teams of medical workers - volunteers from Bishkek leave for Naryn, Chatkal

Teams of medical workers — volunteers from Bishkek left for Naryn and Chatkal. Press center of the Ministry of Health of Kyrgyzstan reported.

Two teams of medical specialists from the capital went to Naryn rgion. «This is the fourth and fifth brigades sent to the region. They include anesthesiologists, resuscitators, obstetrician-gynecologists, epidemiologists and infectious disease specialists. They will provide practical assistance to their colleagues from the region,» the ministry said.

A group of specialists consisting of an obstetrician-gynecologist, infectious disease specialist and resuscitator was sent to the Center for General Practice of Chatkal district to assist in the fight against coronavirus infection.

«Each healthcare worker is provided with the necessary personal protective equipment. All expenses associated with the business trip, as well as additional payments and salary at the main place of work will be financed in accordance with the legislation of the Kyrgyz Republic and from the epidemiological fund,» the Ministry of Health added.

In total, the Ministry of Health has sent 12 teams of doctors-volunteers to the regions of the republic.