Embassy of Russia partially resumes work of Consular Department

In connection with lifting of the state of emergency in Bishkek and Osh, the Consular Department of the Embassy of Russia in Kyrgyzstan and the Consulate General in Osh will partially resume reception of citizens from May 25, 2020. Official page of the diplomatic mission on Facebook says.

Citizens will be received by previous electronic appointment and on issues of documenting Russian citizenship and external passports valid for 10 years for minors at the age under 14.

Citizens can apply without an appointment for checking for citizenship, issue of a certificate of return to Russia, registration of acts of civil status, notarization of documents, consular registration and issue of certificates.

Entrance to the buildings of the diplomatic mission is allowed only if the visitor wears a medical mask.

Visitors are required to treat their hands with a disinfectant solution at the entrance to the waiting room. The temperature of visitors will be measured with a non-contact thermometer. In case of sickness, citizens are asked to refrain from visiting the diplomatic mission.

«Reception on issues of obtaining citizenship for persons with one parent — a citizen of Russia permanently residing in the Russian Federation, renunciation of citizenship, issue of a temporary residence permit in the Russian Federation, issue of a passport valid for 5 years will resume after restoration of regular flights with Moscow,» the Embassy stressed.