Number of HIV-positive people grows in Kyrgyzstan

At least 9,926 cases of HIV infection have been registered in Kyrgyzstan as of April 1, 2020, including 9,300 — among citizens of the Kyrgyz Republic and 553 foreigners. The Republican AIDS Center provided such data.

According to the center, more than 3,700 people of them are injecting drug users.

Highest number of HIV-infected people (2,700) were registered in Chui region, least of all (137) — in Talas region. There are 1,900 people with HIV in Bishkek, in Osh — 1,100.

Antiretroviral therapy has been prescribed to 6,449 people with HIV, but only 4,200 receive it, including 417 children. A little more than 1,000 people refused treatment.

Over the entire period, 2,208 people with HIV have died, at least 667 people of them — at the AIDS stage.

People who died from AIDS are remembered every year on the third Sunday of May. This is done in order to attract the attention of the world community to the problems of AIDS patients and carriers of HIV infection, as well as to the spread of this disease in the world.
