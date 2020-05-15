13:14
Two people die from coronavirus in Kyrgyzstan

Two people died from coronavirus in Kyrgyzstan. The Deputy Minister of Health Nurbolot Usenbaev told at a briefing.

According to him, a 55-year-old man died at the Republican Clinical Hospital. «He was in intensive care unit due to complications after he got infected with coronavirus,» the Deputy Minister said.

The second case is 84-year-old resident of Naryn region.

«She had other illnesses. She had turned to the hospital several times in April. On May 13, she was hospitalized. Her coronavirus tests turned out to be positive,» Nurbolot Usenbaev said.

As a result, the number of people died from coronavirus reached 14 in Kyrgyzstan.
