Mobile hospital deployed on Ala-Too training ground for servicemen

A military mobile hospital has been deployed at Ala-Too training center of the Armed Forces of Kyrgyzstan. Press service of the State Committee for Defense Affairs reported.

The hospital reportedly has 76 beds, and is equipped with modern medical equipment, including mechanical ventilation devices.

«As of today, the personnel of the units of the Armed Forces of the Kyrgyz Republic, previously involved in service at roadblocks, are placed in the hospital under observation. PCR tests were taken from all of them. The servicemen will be under the supervision of military doctors for 14 days, all the necessary assistance will be provided,» the state committee noted.

All sanitary and hygienic standards are being observed on the territory of the hospital, all military personnel were provided with medical masks and personal protective equipment, three meals a day were organized for them.
