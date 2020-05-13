Government officials of Kyrgyzstan explain why citizens have to wear masks

Residents of Kyrgyzstan need to wear masks to stabilize the epidemiological situation. The First Deputy Prime Minister of the country Kubatbek Boronov told at a meeting of the Parliament.

«We wear masks not to infect other people. A person may have an asymptomatic disease, there are those who do not yet know about their infection. Therefore, you must wear face masks. Those who do not comply with personal protection requirements during the epidemic will be held accountable under the law,» Kubatbek Boronov said.

The Vice Prime Minister noted that the fine for individuals is 1,000 soms and 5,000 soms — for legal entities.

Deputy Dastan Bekeshev proposed to provide the people with face masks.

«People should think about their health. How can one, citing lack of money, not buy a mask for 15 soms?» the Prime Minister Mukhammedkaly Abylgaziev said.