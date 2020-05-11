At least 98 foci of coronavirus infection detected in Bishkek

At least 98 foci of coronavirus infection have been detected in Bishkek. Mayor of the capital, Aziz Surakmatov, told at a briefing.

In total, 272 cases of the disease have been registered in Bishkek. At least 37 of them are imported, 79 — in medical workers, and 36 — in employees of the Ministry of Internal Affairs.

«If you have any symptoms of the virus, please call the hotline 118. There are 40 mobile groups from among doctors and medical workers working in the city. They will come and take test,» he said.