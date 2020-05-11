17:56
USD 78.90
EUR 85.48
RUB 1.07
English

At least 98 foci of coronavirus infection detected in Bishkek

At least 98 foci of coronavirus infection have been detected in Bishkek. Mayor of the capital, Aziz Surakmatov, told at a briefing.

In total, 272 cases of the disease have been registered in Bishkek. At least 37 of them are imported, 79 — in medical workers, and 36 — in employees of the Ministry of Internal Affairs.

«If you have any symptoms of the virus, please call the hotline 118. There are 40 mobile groups from among doctors and medical workers working in the city. They will come and take test,» he said.
link: https://24.kg/english/152489/
views: 183
Print
Related
At least 31 medical workers contract coronavirus in Naryn region
Only three coronavirus patients treated at Osh city hospital
Two employees of Maternity and Childhood Welfare Center contract COVID-19
14 employees of Naryn Internal Affairs Department contract coronavirus
Number of people infected with coronavirus exceeds 4.1 people globally
Three more medical workers contract coronavirus in Kyrgyzstan
13 more people recover from coronavirus in Kyrgyzstan
14 new coronavirus cases registered in Kyrgyzstan
Kyrgyzstanis arrived from Sol-Iletsk try to escape from observation unit
Another medical worker contracts coronavirus for a day in Kyrgyzstan
Popular
Video of shooting on border with Tajikistan posted on the Internet Video of shooting on border with Tajikistan posted on the Internet
State of emergency ends tonight, curfew to be lifted State of emergency ends tonight, curfew to be lifted
Indian café on fire in Bishkek Indian café on fire in Bishkek
At least 71 new coronavirus cases registered in Kyrgyzstan At least 71 new coronavirus cases registered in Kyrgyzstan
11 May, Monday
16:53
School year to end in Kyrgyzstan on May 30 School year to end in Kyrgyzstan on May 30
16:44
Kyrgyzstan asks Russia to reduce gas price
16:33
Use of personal transport allowed in Bishkek
16:20
At least 98 foci of coronavirus infection detected in Bishkek
16:01
Temperature to be taken at sanitary-quarantine posts at the entrance to Bishkek