Border conflict: Condition of operated border guard extremely serious

The Ministry of Health of Kyrgyzstan reported on the condition of four victims of a shootout on the Kyrgyz-Tajik border in Chek area.

According to the ministry, three of them were hospitalized.

One of them, after being provided with primary health care, was sent for outpatient treatment in satisfactory condition.

As of today, the following people are in hospital:

A 25-year-old serviceman of the State Border Service, diagnosed with a gunshot wound to the thoracic spine, and a gunshot wound to the abdomen and pelvis. An operation has been performed, his condition is assessed as extremely serious.

A 24-year-old border guard, diagnosed with a gunshot wound to the chest. An operation was performed, his state of health is moderately severe, stable.

A 23-year-old soldier, hospitalized with gunshot wound to the chest. Initial surgical treatment of the wound was carried out, his state is moderately severe, stable.

All victims are under medical supervision, medicines and medical devices, blood components are available in sufficient quantities.

It is noted that a team of doctors consisting of a neurosurgeon, thoracic surgeon and resuscitator arrived from the Osh Interregional Combined Hospital at the Batken Regional Combined Hospital.

Recall, border guards of the State Committee for National Security of Tajikistan unexpectedly opened mortar fire in the direction of the Kyrgyz border guards. During the shootout, three servicemen of the State Border Service of the Kyrgyz Republic were injured. One local resident was also admitted to the hospital.
