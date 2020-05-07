12:03
Amnesty International launches campaign to release Azimzhan Askarov

The international human rights organization Amnesty International has launched a campaign to release Azimzhan Askarov, dedicated to the birthday of the human rights activist. It will last until June 3, 2020. Website of the organization says.

As part of the initiative, the human rights activists urge to write a letter to the President of Kyrgyzstan Sooronbai Jeenbekov, and/or to the Ambassador of the Kyrgyz Republic to the USA Bolot Otunbaev calling for release of the unjustly convicted human rights defender.

«Azimzhan Askarov has been jailed for almost 10 years on fabricated charges in retaliation for his human rights work. He will turn 69 in May and suffers from cardiac and respiratory conditions that have gravely deteriorated in prison. His life is at serious risk, amid the spread of the deadly COVID-19 pandemic in Kyrgyzstan, and he must be released,» statement of the organization says.

Azimzhan Askarov was accused of inciting ethnic hatred and murder of a policeman during the June events in the south of the republic in 2010.

The Supreme Court has scheduled a hearing on the appeal of lawyers of sentenced to life in prison human rights activist Azimzhan Askarov for May 13.
