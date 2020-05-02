14:39
At least 55 journalists die from coronavirus globally

At least 55 journalists in 23 countries have died from coronavirus. Press Emblem Campaign (PEC) reports.

According to the organization, Ecuador’s media workers were affected the most — nine journalists infected with the virus have died during the pandemic. Eight deaths of journalists were registered in the USA, four —in Brazil, three — in the UK and 3 — in Spain.

«Safety of journalists amid the crisis is at particular risk, as they must continue to provide information from the scene and report from hospitals, interview doctors, nurses and patients,» the organization’s press release on the occasion of the World Press Freedom Day, which is marked annually on May 3, says.
