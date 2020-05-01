Civil society demands regular reports on spending on fight against COVID-19

Members of the National Open Government Forum — civil society representatives — demand regular monthly reporting on spending on the fight against coronavirus. Official letter addressed to the Vice Prime Minister of Kyrgyzstan Erkin Asrandiev says.

Civil society asks the Cabinet of Ministers on a regular basis to report on how external assistance is being spent by state administration bodies. Reports are proposed to be posted on the website of the Ministry of Finance.

In addition, it is proposed on a daily basis to publish information about cash balance on each Treasury account.

The civil activists not for the first time demand from the Government to ensure the most open spending of foreign aid. The Cabinet of Ministers promises to resolve the issue, but there is no exact data on spending of donor money so far.