18:50
USD 78.89
EUR 85.88
RUB 1.08
English

Civil society demands regular reports on spending on fight against COVID-19

Members of the National Open Government Forum — civil society representatives — demand regular monthly reporting on spending on the fight against coronavirus. Official letter addressed to the Vice Prime Minister of Kyrgyzstan Erkin Asrandiev says.

Civil society asks the Cabinet of Ministers on a regular basis to report on how external assistance is being spent by state administration bodies. Reports are proposed to be posted on the website of the Ministry of Finance.

In addition, it is proposed on a daily basis to publish information about cash balance on each Treasury account.

The civil activists not for the first time demand from the Government to ensure the most open spending of foreign aid. The Cabinet of Ministers promises to resolve the issue, but there is no exact data on spending of donor money so far.
link: https://24.kg/english/151657/
views: 93
Print
Related
Kyrgyzstan has reserve for conducting 45,000 COVID-19 tests
102 children under 15 years old get infected with COVID-19 in Kyrgyzstan
Three more doctors contract coronavirus in Kyrgyzstan
At least 504 people recover from coronavirus in Kyrgyzstan
Number of infected with coronavirus grows by 62,960 people for a day
Ten more cases of coronavirus registered in Kyrgyzstan, 756 in total
First cases of coronavirus officially confirmed in Tajikistan
One in four coronavirus patients in Bishkek - resident of housing estate
Kyrgyz officials spent 500 mln soms from budget on fight against coronavirus
Number of infected with coronavirus grows by 77,000 people for a day
Popular
Some enterprises to resume work in Kyrgyzstan on May 1 (list) Some enterprises to resume work in Kyrgyzstan on May 1 (list)
State of emergency in Bishkek, Osh and Jalal-Abad extended until May 10 State of emergency in Bishkek, Osh and Jalal-Abad extended until May 10
Parliament of Kyrgyzstan to consider state of emergency issue on April 30 Parliament of Kyrgyzstan to consider state of emergency issue on April 30
Some facilities could resume activities amid state of emergency in Kyrgyzstan Some facilities could resume activities amid state of emergency in Kyrgyzstan
1 May, Friday
18:07
Month of self-isolation leads to losses of about 1.3-2 percent of annual GDP Month of self-isolation leads to losses of about 1.3-2...
17:56
Civil society demands regular reports on spending on fight against COVID-19
15:07
Kyrgyzstani detained, interrogated due to Facebook posts
14:53
Kyrgyzstan has reserve for conducting 45,000 COVID-19 tests
14:34
Some enterprises resume work in Osh city on May 1