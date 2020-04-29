16:46
Almost 300 million soms needed for extra payments to medical workers

According to the Ministry of Health, 229,418,400 soms are needed for extra payments to medical workers for April 2020. The Information Support Department of the Government Office of Kyrgyzstan reported.

The Vice Prime Minister Aida Ismailova held a regular meeting of the commission on distribution of money transferred to the account for the fight against coronavirus. The Ministry of Health presented data on the money needed for extra payments to doctors.

After discussion, allocation of 95,584 million soms for compensation payments to doctors have been approved.

The Ministry of Finance was recommended to study the issue of financing the deficient amount of 133,833 million soms, since the application exceeds the total amount transferred to the deposit account of the Ministry of Health.
