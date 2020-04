A famous poet, People’s Artist Elmirbek Imanaliev died in Kyrgyzstan. His relatives told.

It is known that the akyn died of diabetes.

Elmirbek Imanaliev was 42 years old. He was born in Ozgorush village, Toktogul district. Elmirbek Imanaliev is an author of a number of songs, winner of aitysh (legends) contests. He obtained the title of People’s Artist of the Kyrgyz Republic in 2016.