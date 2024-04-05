17:26
Poems by Kyrgyz poet Alykul Osmonov to be published in Azerbaijani language

A collection of poems by the Kyrgyz poet Alykul Osmonov will be published in the Azerbaijani language. The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Kyrgyz Republic reported.

The Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the Kyrgyz Republic to Azerbaijan Kairat Osmonaliev met with the President of the International Foundation for Turkic Culture and Heritage Aktoty Raimkulova on Thursday.

They discussed issues of mutual cooperation, in particular the publication of a collection of poems by Alykul Osmonov in the Kyrgyz and Azerbaijani languages. The poetry was translated by a poet, Manas scholar, and honored journalist of Azerbaijan Adil Jamil.

According to Aktoty Raimkulova, this publication will be a significant contribution to the development of cultural ties between the two countries and will help strengthen mutual understanding and respect for the traditions and art of the Turkic peoples.
