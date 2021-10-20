10:27
Poems by Kyrgyz poet Rahim Karim published in Great Britain

Poems of the Kyrgyz poet Rahim Karim have been published in English in the international Adversity Anthology in London. The author himself told 24.kg news agency with reference to the publisher, editor-in-chief of THE POET international magazine Robin Barratt.

The publication, which consists of two volumes, includes 272 works by 158 poets from 49 countries.

Kyrgyzstan is the only former USSR country represented in this anthology. It also includes short biographies of the authors.

According to Rahim Karim, at the end of 2021, his poems will be published in two more anthologies in English and Scottish in Scotland. One of them will contain a large review of the poetry collection of Rahim Karim «Intermission» by the Dutchpoetess Hannie Rouweler.
