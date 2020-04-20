18:40
Officials propose to legislatively restrict dawah in Naryn

It is proposed to limit dawah activities of citizens of Kyrgyzstan within the country and abroad. Commandant of Naryn and At-Bashi district Ulanbek Aaliev told live today.

According to him, the region’s officials intend to propose a change to the relevant laws.

«Over the past year, 340 residents of our region have visited other regions for missionary work, 480 have arrived. At least 31 people have left the republic for this purpose. Unfortunately, regional kaziyats do not control overseas dawahs. As a result, families of the missionaries are left without food or support. We must know for what purpose and why they leave. After registered coronavirus cases, we decided to raise the issue of restricting the Muslim missionary activity,» the commandant said.

According to him, five people got infected with coronavirus after dawah in Naryn.
