New mayor to be elected in Naryn

A new mayor will be elected in Naryn. The Central Election Commission of Kyrgyzstan (CEC) has set a date for October 22, its press service said.

According to the CEC, the former mayor Samarbek Bolotbekov was relieved of his post according to the submitted letter of resignation.

The mayor will be elected by the deputies of the Naryn City Council. The Territorial Election Commission of the city was instructed to organize holding of elections in accordance with the legislation, as well as in compliance with sanitary and epidemiological rules.

Samarbek Bolotbekov explained that he made the decision on the basis of moral and ethical reasons in the light of recent events. The official was detained on September 18 in the framework of the case against the ex-deputy of Parliament Ruslan Choibekov. The former parliamentary deputy received and appropriated $300,000 for his deputy seat during the parliamentary elections in 2020.

Samarbek Bolotbekov is suspected of complicity under the article «Fraud committed on an especially large scale» of the Criminal Code of the Kyrgyz Republic, he is under the written pledge not to leave the country.
