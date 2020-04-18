22:29
Two teams of doctors - volunteers leave for Naryn region

Two teams of doctors — volunteers left for Naryn region of Kyrgyzstan to help their colleagues in the fight against coronavirus in At-Bashi and Dzhumgal districts. The Republican Emergency Response Center reported.

According to the center, the teams include epidemiologists, a neurosurgeon, a pediatric infectious disease specialist, a cardiologist and other specialists.

The center added that six groups of doctors from Bishkek had already been sent to the regions earlier.

Up to date, there are 506 cases of coronavirus in Kyrgyzstan, and 56 cases were registered in Naryn region.
