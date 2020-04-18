10:17
Kyrgyzstan postpones population census for indefinite period

The National Statistical Committee of Kyrgyzstan has postponed the 2020 population and housing census in the country for an indefinite period. The state agency reported.

Earlier the President Sooronbai Jeenbekov signed a decree extending the state of emergency in some cities and districts of the country until April 30, 2020.

The population and housing census was planned for the period from March 23 to April 1. In connection with the spread of coronavirus in the country, a decision was made on March 19 to postpone the official census dates for the period from April 20 to April 29. These dates have been also moved.
link: https://24.kg/english/150456/
views: 109
