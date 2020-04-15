10:39
People with disabilities to be able to get state and municipal services jobs

The Ministry of Labor and Social Development of Kyrgyzstan proposes to enshrine in the legislation a quota for employment of persons with disabilities in state and municipal services. The ministry submitted the relevant bill for public discussion.

The ministry recalled that the employment of people with disabilities is provided by the public employment service. Their referral for hiring at a specially created or quota-based workplace is mandatory for the employer to fulfill. Such a provision is provided for in the Labor Code.

As background statement says, the Law on the Rights and Guarantees of Persons with Disabilities sets forth guarantees for the labor activity of persons with disabilities in the amount of at least 5 percent of the number of employees (if the number of employees is at least 20 people).

«However, the Law on the State Civil Service and Municipal Service does not contain norms for entering the service within the framework of the approved quota, and persons with disabilities undergo competitive selection on a common basis,» the document says.

The ministry proposes to amend that in the presence of a vacant post, the head of a state body or local government body is entitled to appoint a person with disabilities without competition for filling a vacant post upon condition of meeting qualification requirements.
