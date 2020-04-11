British Ambassador to Kyrgyzstan joins #covidclassics challenge

Ambassador of the UK to Kyrgyzstan Charles Garrett joined #covidclassics challenge launched on social media.

He posted the portrait of the pilot Iskhakov, made by the artist Alexander Ignatiev, and his photo, where he tried to recreate the artwork.

Anyone can take part in the challenge. You need to choose any well-known classical or modern work of art and reproduce it only with the help of improvised means, and then post the original and your photo version in a special community or on your page with the hashtag #covidclassics.

The challenge was launched by the Getty Museum on March 25.