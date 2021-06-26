13:59
USD 84.66
EUR 101.11
RUB 1.17
English

British Ambassador about Kumtor: Investors cannot work in unpredictability

British Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary to Kyrgyzstan Charles Garrett visited the Kumtor mine. He posted about it on his Instagram.

His colleagues from Azerbaijan and India also visited the mine together with him.

Dinara Kutmanova, Chairwoman of the State Committee for Ecology and Climate, noted that Kumtor enterprise is budget-forming and employs more than 3,500 citizens, and therefore work at the field continues in the same way as before and cannot be stopped immediately.

Related news
Ambassadors of foreign states leave for Kumtor
«I am not an ecologist or an expert in the mining industry, and therefore I cannot assess what I saw. But I have more questions than answers about the entire activity of the field. As the specialists at Kumtor noted, no developments and actions could and cannot be undertaken without the approval of the government. Also, the State Commission annually visits the mine to approve the discharge of water after treatment. Therefore, it is hard to talk about getting enough information without reading all the agreements,» Charles Garrett wrote.

The diplomat said that the ambassadors saw the glaciers, including those in a deplorable state. At the same time, he pointed out: it is important to understand that glaciers are also affected by the climate change.

«After reading the comments of the government, there is still a strange aftertaste. Parliament raised the issue of environmental violations in 2012, why then no decisive actions were taken to prevent these problems? The fact remains. Investments and investors cannot work in the conditions of unpredictability and volatility, as well as making hasty decisions,» Charles Garrett wrote.
link: https://24.kg/english/199013/
views: 94
Print
Related
Kumtor sums up operating results of first month of temporary external management
Ambassadors of foreign states leave for Kumtor
NGOs ask Prime Minister of Canada to investigate Centerra’s activities at Kumtor
Kumtor case: Torobai Zulpukarov remanded in custody
Russian multimillionaire Alexander Lebedev visits Kumtor
Kumtor case: Politicians ask to release Omurbek Babanov from custody
Kumtor case: Taiyrbek Sarpashev placed in remand prison of SCNS
Sadyr Japarov tells about Development Fund of Naryn region at expense of Kumtor
Court to consider preventive measure for Asylbek Jeenbekov on June 23
Kumtor case: Taiyrbek Sarpashev detained
Popular
NGOs ask Prime Minister of Canada to investigate Centerra’s activities at Kumtor NGOs ask Prime Minister of Canada to investigate Centerra’s activities at Kumtor
Third wave of COVID-19: Ulukbek Maripov addresses Kyrgyzstanis Third wave of COVID-19: Ulukbek Maripov addresses Kyrgyzstanis
Turkish Turkovac vaccine trials to be conducted also in Kyrgyzstan Turkish Turkovac vaccine trials to be conducted also in Kyrgyzstan
Fire breaks out at Jalal-Abad airport Fire breaks out at Jalal-Abad airport
26 June, Saturday
13:32
British Ambassador about Kumtor: Investors cannot work in unpredictability British Ambassador about Kumtor: Investors cannot work...
12:24
High-mountain border post in At-Bashi to be connected to electricity supply
12:13
Zamir Rakiev elected new mufti of Kyrgyzstan
11:58
Corruption at airport: Emir Chukuev's detention extended
11:50
Criminal case against ex-vice mayor Mirlan Amanturov dismissed