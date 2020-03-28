19:16
Mayor of Balykchy Marat Kudaibergenov resigns

Mayor of Balykchy town Marat Kudaibergenov resigned. He submitted a notice of voluntary termination of employment. Mayor’s office confirmed the information to 24.kg news agency.

As noted, the Prime Minister has already signed appropriate order.

Marat Kudaibergenov intends to run for deputy of Balykchy Town Council. However, local elections are postponed due to the declared state of emergency in three cities and three districts of Kyrgyzstan.

Marat Kudaibergenov was one of the youngest mayors. He was elected to the post at the age of 26, was a member of Zamandash party.
