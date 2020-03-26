Coronavirus in Kyrgyzstan: New cases not registered

No new cases of coronavirus have been reported in Kyrgyzstan. The head of the Public Health Department of Kyrgyzstan Ainura Akmatova told at a briefing.

According to her, contact persons of the infected — 1,328 people — have been identified, 328 of them are family members.

At least 44 confirmed cases of COVID-19 were registered in Kyrgyzstan.

The state of emergency and curfew were introduced in Bishkek, Osh and Jalal-Abad cities, in Nookat and Kara-Suu districts of Osh region, in Suzak district of Jalal-Abad region from March 25 to April 15.