Number of infected with coronavirus exceeds 420,000 people

The number of infected with the new coronavirus is 422,652 people as of today. Data of an online map developed by scientists say.

Over the past day the growth amounted to 41,359 cases. At least 418,700 people got infected outside China, and in the republic itself — 81,591.

The highest number of infected is in Italy (69,176), USA (55,041), Spain (42,058), Germany (32,991), Iran (24,811) and France (22,633).

Coronavirus cases have been reported in 170 countries.

As of today, the number of people who have recovered from coronavirus reached 107,762 people. During the day, the figure grew by 6,418 people.

At least 18,901 people died of the virus (an increase of 2,329 per day), including 6,820 people — in Italy, 3,160 — in Hubei and 2,991 in Spain.

At least 42 cases of coronavirus have been registered in Kyrgyzstan, 72 cases in Kazakhstan, 50 — in Uzbekistan. All of these states have closed borders to prevent spread of the virus.

The World Health Organization has announced the global outbreak of coronavirus a pandemic.