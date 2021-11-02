COP26: Kyrgyzstan and Kuwait agree to expand cooperation

President of Kyrgyzstan Sadyr Japarov met with the Prime Minister of Kuwait Sheikh Sabah Khalid Al-Hamad Al-Sabah on the sidelines of the Summit of World Leaders in Glasgow.

The parties discussed topical issues of further strengthening bilateral ties. They exchanged views on raising relations between Kyrgyzstan and Kuwait to a higher level.

The head of state noted the possibility of expanding cooperation with Kuwait in the framework of joint implementation of trade, economic and investment projects.

The Sheikh Sabah Khalid Al-Hamad Al-Sabah said he was interested in expanding bilateral relations.

The UN Climate Change Conference is being held in Glasgow (UK). It has been postponed for a year due to the coronavirus pandemic. Leaders of more than 100 countries of the world will sum up the results of the five-year cycle, which started with signing of the Paris Agreement in 2015.

It provides that in the current century, the temperature on the planet on average should not rise by more than 2, it is better — by 1.5 degrees Celsius. It is believed that this very threshold will allow avoiding irreversible impact on the ecosystem. But the document still does not specify a mechanism for monitoring its observance, or enforcement measures.

In Glasgow, the convention parties should also agree to provide sustainable aid of $100 billion per year to least developed countries making the transition to green energy.

President Sadyr Japarov is taking part in the summit. He is the only head of Central Asia who arrived in Glasgow. Sadyr Japarov will make a speech at the plenary session of the Summit of World Leaders today.