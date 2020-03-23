12:51
Number of infected with coronavirus grows by 28,800 people for a day

Over the past day, the number of people who got infected with the novel coronavirus has grown by 28,896 people. Data of an online map developed by scientists say.

At least 336,000 cases of coronavirus have been registered all over the world. At least 254,600 people were infected outside China, and 81,435 people — in the republic itself. The highest number of the infected is in Italy (59,138), the USA (33,276), Spain (28,768), Germany (24,873), Iran (21,638) and France (16,044).

Coronavirus cases have been reported in 173 countries.

At least 14,641 people have died from the virus (an increase of 1,597), including 5,476 people — in Italy, in Hubei — 3,153. Spain takes the third place in mortality rate from the coronavirus, where 1,772 deaths have been registered.

The number of recovered is increasing — 98,333 (5,961 people per day).

At least 14 cases of coronavirus have been registered up to date in Kyrgyzstan. Kazakhstan reported about 60 cases, Uzbekistan — 43. All of these states have closed their borders to prevent the spread of the virus.

The World Health Organization has announced the global outbreak of coronavirus a pandemic.

  • The new type of coronavirus 2019-nCoV was discovered in late December in the Chinese Wuhan city. The source of infection were animals that were sold on the local market.
