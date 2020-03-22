Emergency situation: Trolleybuses to continue working in Bishkek

Trolleybuses will operate as usual in Bishkek. Press service of the City Hall of the capital reported.

In connection with introduction of emergency situation regime in the country, movement of private minibuses and buses is limited in Bishkek, but it is not applied to trolleybuses - their traffic routes remain unchanged.

Trolleybus routes:

No. 4 - Meat Processing Plant - Kozhzavod;

No. 5 - Alamedin market – Dzhal microdistrict;

No. 7 - Ak-Orgo housing estate - Tunguch microdistrict;

No. 8 - Lermontov Street - Ak-Orgo housing estate;

No. 9 - Institute of Agriculture - Alamedin-1 microdistrict;

No. 10 - Meat Processing Plant - Asanbai microdistrict;

No. 11 - Asanbai microdistrict - Eastern bus station;

No. 14 - Dzhal microdistrict - Kirkomstrom;

No. 17 - Kozhzavod - Asanbai microdistrict.

As of today, at least 14 cases of coronavirus have been registered in the country. An emergency situation regime has been introduced in the republic.