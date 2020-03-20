Soros Foundation hands over ventilator to Infectious Diseases Hospital

Soros Foundation-Kyrgyzstan handed over an artificial lung ventilation apparatus to the intensive care unit of the Republican Clinical Infectious Diseases Hospital in Bishkek. Organization’s website says.

The Infectious Diseases Hospital will bear the main load in case of massive spread of coronavirus. According to the Head Physician Gulzhigit Aaliev, there are 12 medical ventilators in the hospital that is critically not enough for such crisis situations.

The director of the healthcare program of Soros Foundation — Kyrgyzstan Aibek Mukambetov noted that there is a shortage of this equipment on the republican market.

«All the devices are sold out. Many international and private donors are ready to allocate funds for their purchase, but they are manufactured only in a few countries and regions. And they themselves need them,» he said.

According to Aibek Mukambetov, there is a hub of medical equipment in Dubai, however, due to the increased security measures introduced after the spread of coronavirus, delivery of the lung ventilation devices from there to the Kyrgyz Republic can take from several weeks to several months.

The foundation added that the process of acquiring another ventilator for the infectious diseases hospital is ongoing. In addition, at the request of the head physician of the hospital, it is planned to purchase additional medical protective and patient care equipment.