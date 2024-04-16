Closure of Soros Foundation-Kyrgyzstan: Presidential Administration’s commentary

A high-ranking official of the presidential administration commented on the closure of Soros Foundation’s representative office in Kyrgyzstan.

According to him, the team and many activists had long known about the upcoming closure of the organization.

«Therefore, the reference in the justification of the announced decision to the amendments recently adopted by the Parliament was perceived by the administration with bewilderment. It was known that in recent years the family and entourage of Mr. George Soros have been reconsidering approaches to organizing their activities and moving them from many countries around the world.

They closed offices in all other Central Asian states and throughout Eastern Europe, except Ukraine and Georgia. Many regional projects have been significantly reduced or completely closed,» the statement says.

According to the official from the presidential administration, they highly appreciate the significant contribution of the Soros Foundation — Kyrgyzstan to strengthening the rule of law and the development of civil society in the republic during the first 30 years of independence.

«We especially note the activities of the Soros Foundation in supporting the educational sphere and the development of the humanities in our country. We look forward to continuing constructive cooperation with the Open Society Foundations system in the future,» he concluded.