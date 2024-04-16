17:29
USD 89.12
EUR 94.98
RUB 0.95
English

Closure of Soros Foundation-Kyrgyzstan: Presidential Administration’s commentary

A high-ranking official of the presidential administration commented on the closure of Soros Foundation’s representative office in Kyrgyzstan.

According to him, the team and many activists had long known about the upcoming closure of the organization.

Related news
Soros Foundation – Kyrgyzstan to cease operations in country
«Therefore, the reference in the justification of the announced decision to the amendments recently adopted by the Parliament was perceived by the administration with bewilderment. It was known that in recent years the family and entourage of Mr. George Soros have been reconsidering approaches to organizing their activities and moving them from many countries around the world.

They closed offices in all other Central Asian states and throughout Eastern Europe, except Ukraine and Georgia. Many regional projects have been significantly reduced or completely closed,» the statement says.

According to the official from the presidential administration, they highly appreciate the significant contribution of the Soros Foundation — Kyrgyzstan to strengthening the rule of law and the development of civil society in the republic during the first 30 years of independence.

«We especially note the activities of the Soros Foundation in supporting the educational sphere and the development of the humanities in our country. We look forward to continuing constructive cooperation with the Open Society Foundations system in the future,» he concluded.
link: https://24.kg/english/291719/
views: 131
Print
Related
Soros Foundation – Kyrgyzstan to cease operations in country
George Soros foundations to scale back activity in EU countries
George Soros hands control of empire to his son Alexander
George Soros denies rumors about his death
Executive Director of Soros Foundation - Kyrgyzstan leaves his post
Soros Foundation - Kyrgyzstan concerned about pressure on freedom of speech
Former head of Soros Foundation-Kyrgyzstan summoned for interrogation
Director of Soros Foundation - Kyrgyzstan tells about interrogation
Head of Soros Foundation - Kyrgyzstan summoned for interrogation
Soros Foundation-Kyrgyzstan renders assistance to hospitals in Bishkek
Popular
Microfinance organizations to issue Elcard credit cards Microfinance organizations to issue Elcard credit cards
World Bank tells about risks for economy of Kyrgyzstan and GDP growth World Bank tells about risks for economy of Kyrgyzstan and GDP growth
World Bank predicts slower economic growth in Central Asia World Bank predicts slower economic growth in Central Asia
Roza Otunbayeva to hold negotiations with Taliban leaders in Kabul Roza Otunbayeva to hold negotiations with Taliban leaders in Kabul
16 April, Tuesday
16:35
Kyrgyzstanis to have additional days off in May Kyrgyzstanis to have additional days off in May
16:27
Closure of Soros Foundation-Kyrgyzstan: Presidential Administration’s commentary
16:00
Returned territory of Ataturk Park to be used as recreation area
15:46
Bishkek Mayor comments on detention of his deputy Maksatbek Sazykulov
15:27
Youth team of Kyrgyzstan wins medals at Asian Judo Cup