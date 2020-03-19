Kyrgyzstan to close air boundaries for all countries except Russia

Kyrgyzstan will close its air boundaries for almost all countries of the world, except Russia. The Minister of Transport and Roads of Kyrgyzstan Zhanat Beishenov told at a meeting of the Parliament.

According to him, at the moment, flights from China have been completely canceled.

«Emergency Response Center will consider closure of air boundaries today. We will continue only flights from Russia to Kyrgyzstan, in particular, two flights from Moscow to Bishkek and Osh, as well as from Novosibirsk to Bishkek,» Zhanat Beishenov said.

Many airlines have already canceled flights to some destinations due to coronavirus.